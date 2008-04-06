Writing in Threes
Via Bertram's Blog:
To use the power of three in articles: Set up your premise, prove it, conclude it.
To use the power of three in a mystery: Give one clue to tantalize; two to suggest a direction of discovery; three to create a pattern.
To use the power of three in a story: Create tension, develop it, release it.
To use the power of three in description: Mention three attributes.
To use the power of three in devising a plot, following the storyline of The Three Bears....
"3" creates a series, a sequence, a path of cause and effect - but in the most economical way. A story has a beginning, a middle, and an end. Goldilocks finds the Three Bears' porridge too hot, too cold, or just right.
